Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock ASM Technologies share price hit upper circuit of 5% on Thursday post its announcement of fund raising. The capital raise, was spearheaded by Mukul Agrawal, a prominent stock market investor.

ASM Technologies share price rising 5% on Thursday was locked in a upper circuit. The share price of ASM Technologies has more than doubled and is up 117% since 6th February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASM technologies on Wednesday had announced fund raising of ₹170 crore through preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants.

Of the said plans for fund raising of ₹170 Crore, Rs.70 Crore has been raised on Wednesday, ASM Technologies said in its release. while the balance of Rs. 100 Crore will be received over the period of 18 months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The capital raise, was spearheaded by Mukul Agrawal, a prominent stock market investor, in which the promoters also took part. The company highlighted that this fundraising is a portion of a bigger effort to support the company's strategic goals of becoming a world leader in design-led manufacturing.

ASM Technologies is a pioneer in the semiconductor and automotive industries for design-led manufacturing, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the strategic goals of ASM Technologies, are financing takeovers and acquisitions in the growing field of design-led manufacturing. ASM also intends to use the funds collected to fund general company needs, investments in associates, subsidiaries, joint ventures, and other legal uses that are authorized under the applicable laws.

ASM Technologies managing director, Rabindra Srikantan, highlighted the preferential issue's transformative effect on the business's prospects going forward.

Srikantan in his statement said that “The forthcoming fund raise marks a pivotal moment for ASM Technologies Limited. With a clear focus on strategic growth, this infusion of capital not only bolsters our financial resilience but also underscores our commitment to innovation and market leadership" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the next three years, ASM Technologies hopes to accelerate growth by leveraging the funding to improve both scale and competency.

The share price of ASM technologies and other semi conductor manufacturers are also being influence by sharp rally in share prices of Nvidia Corporation, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Nvidia, the American multinational and technology company has seen its share price rise almost 88% year to date on the Nasdaq. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!