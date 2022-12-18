Multibagger stock at 52-week-high level declares stock split, gains 658% YTD

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulation, if any, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 1.00 PM at the corporate office of the Company situated at "Vraj", 5th Floor, Opp. Hotel President, Near Bhumi Press, Limda Lane, Jamnagar-361001, inter alia, to; i. Recommend Sub-Division / Split of existing equity shares from face value of Rs.10/- per share to Rs. 1/- per share fully paid-up and matters related thereto, subject to the Shareholders and other approvals as may be required. ii. To fix day, date, time and venue for holding the Extra-ordinary General Meeting seeking approval of shareholders for sub-division /Split of Equity Shares of the Company. Further, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the “Trading Window" for trading in the shares of the Company will be closed till the expiring of 48 hours from the outcome of the Board Meeting, for the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel/ Designated Persons/ Connected Persons of the Company."