Multibagger stock Ather Energy share price soars 18% to record high post Q1 FY27 results: Should you buy?

Ather Energy share price: Shares of Ather Energy surged 18% to a record high of ₹1,500 on the BSE on Tuesday after the electric two-wheeler manufacturer reported a sharp narrowing in its June-quarter loss, signalling continued improvement in its operating performance.

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The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹51 crore for the quarter, significantly lower than the ₹178 crore loss reported in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations jumped 88.8% year-on-year to ₹1,217 crore.

Consolidated total income increased 87.2% to ₹1,260 crore, driven by strong volume growth, calibrated pricing actions and a higher contribution from non-vehicle revenue streams.

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Revenue from software subscriptions, charging services, accessories, spares and servicing contributed 14% of total revenue during the quarter, compared with 13% in the year-ago period. The company also reported a positive consolidated EBITDA of ₹9 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹106 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ather Energy stock performance Ather Energy shares have delivered stellar returns across multiple timeframes. The stock has gained 21% over the past week, 29% in one month, 56% in three months, 110% in six months and 269% over the past year.

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The stock has also given multibagger returns, surging 328% from its 52-week low of ₹349.90, touched in August 2025.

Why is Ather Nomura's top pick? Following the June-quarter results, Nomura maintained its 'Buy' rating on Ather Energy and raised its target price to ₹1,714 from ₹1,273, implying a potential upside of 34.6% from current levels.

The brokerage retained Ather as its top pick in the electric two-wheeler segment, saying electric vehicle penetration in India has reached an inflection point, with demand continuing to outpace supply. It expects the company's upcoming EL platform to nearly double its total addressable market while materially reducing costs.

Nomura believes margin risks have largely subsided, while improving scale and operating leverage are expected to help Ather achieve EBITDA breakeven by FY28. The brokerage also sees the company's potential entry into the motorcycle segment as a long-term growth opportunity.

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Additionally, Nomura said policy measures such as restrictions on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, additional EV incentives across more states and Ather's inclusion in the PLI scheme could provide further upside to the business.

Ather Energy Q1 management commentary Commenting on the quarterly performance, Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said the company continued to witness strong demand across its product portfolio, supported by favourable policy measures and evolving customer preferences.

He said demand remained significantly higher than supply, reinforcing the company's confidence that the electric two-wheeler market continues to expand. Mehta added that the upcoming product based on the EL platform, along with the production ramp-up at the new AURIC factory, positions Ather well for its next phase of growth.

The company reported a consolidated adjusted gross margin (AGM) of ₹282 crore, marking an 82.3% increase from a year ago.

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Ather said commodity inflation increased raw material costs during the quarter due to higher prices of copper, aluminium, lithium and crude-linked materials. However, it added that calibrated pricing actions, an improved product mix, value engineering initiatives and supplier negotiations helped offset the cost pressures and supported healthy margins.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.