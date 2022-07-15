Multibagger stock attracts FPI investment from Mauritius. Should you buy?

Multibagger stock: Mauritius-based fund house bought 1.02 lakh shares of the BSE listed company from the open market paying ₹215.05 per share to the Indian company
Multibagger stock: Mauritius-based global investment firm, AG Dynamic Funds Ltd has bought 1,02,000 (One Lakh Two Thousand) shares of Shubham Polyspin Limited — a multifilament yarn maker company in India. AG Dynamic Funds bought shares of the BSE listed company from the open market paying ₹215.05 per share to the Indian company. Details of the deal is available on the BSE website in 'bulk deal' section. The open market deal was executed on 14th July 2022.
Announcing about the FPI investment from AG Dynamic Funds Ltd, Shubham Polyspin Limited said, "With reference to BSE bulk deal on July 14, 2022, we have to inform you that AG Dynamic Funds Ltd has bought 1,02,000 (One Lakh Two Thousand) shares of the company through open market. This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015."
Shubham Polyspin share price history
Shubham Polyspin shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last one week, this small-cap stock has surged from ₹198.50 apiece levels to ₹215.50 per share levels, logging around 8.50 per cent rise in this time horizon. In this rise of over 8.50 per cent, Shubham Poly shares climbed to its new 52-week high of ₹219 apiece levels on BSE as well. In last one month, this stock has surged from ₹175 to ₹215 levels, delivering around 23 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last 6 months, this stock has delivered around 16.50 per cent return to its positional investors. It has given around 24 per cent YTD return to the investors having position in this small-cap stock.
In last one year, Shubham Poly shares have risen from around ₹124 to ₹215 levels, recording around 75 per cent rise in this period. However, in last three and half years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹22 (18th October 2018 on BSE) to ₹215 levels, delivering around 900 per cent return to its shareholders.
As mentioned above, Shubham Polyspin Limited is a small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹237 crore. It ended on Thursday with a trade volume of more than 2.37 lakh. Book value per share of this multibagger stock is 12.37. Its 52-week high is ₹219 whereas its 52-week low is ₹44.45 per share.
