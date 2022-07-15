Multibagger stock attracts FPI investment from Mauritius. Should you buy?

Shubham Polyspin shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last one week, this small-cap stock has surged from ₹198.50 apiece levels to ₹215.50 per share levels, logging around 8.50 per cent rise in this time horizon. In this rise of over 8.50 per cent, Shubham Poly shares climbed to its new 52-week high of ₹219 apiece levels on BSE as well. In last one month, this stock has surged from ₹175 to ₹215 levels, delivering around 23 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last 6 months, this stock has delivered around 16.50 per cent return to its positional investors. It has given around 24 per cent YTD return to the investors having position in this small-cap stock.