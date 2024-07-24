Multibagger Stock: Aurum Proptech yielded 1335% returns in less than 4 years; can it keep the momentum going?

Dolat Capital expects Aurum to sustain growth, reduce losses, and focus on unit economics. The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of 250, which indicates an upside potential of 55% from the stock's latest closing price.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Jul 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Stock: Aurum Proptech yielded 1335% returns in less than 4 years; can it keep the momentum going?
Multibagger Stock: Aurum Proptech yielded 1335% returns in less than 4 years; can it keep the momentum going?(Pixabay)

Aurum Proptech, a leader in property technology, has seen its shares experience a significant rise in recent years, delivering exceptional returns to shareholders. Since January 2021, the share price has surged from 11.25 to its current value of 161.75, marking a remarkable gain of 1335%.

The company offers a comprehensive range of tech solutions and platforms designed to digitise various aspects of the real estate value chain. These solutions cover rental, purchase, lending, investing, and distribution, using advanced algorithms, data analytics, and automation to streamline property transactions, improve market analysis, and optimise property management processes.

Also Read | Budget: ₹1,000 cr space fund a multi-year outlay, to be managed professionally

The company recently announced its financial results for the June quarter, revealing a 47% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching 65 crore. The Revenue as a Service (RaaS) segment, encompassing various rental businesses like HelloWorld and Nestaway, as well as distribution entities such as Beyondwalls and Aurum Analytica, grew by 53.4% YoY.

In contrast, the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment, which includes Sell.Do and other product solutions, experienced a 4% YoY increase. Despite this revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of 11 crore.

Aurum has maintained its revenue growth forecast of over 45%, driven primarily by its rental segment, which represents 60% of revenue. The company initially projected rental units under management to reach 50,000 by FY27, but now expects to achieve this milestone earlier with improved integration of its business units, including data pooling and cross-selling.

Also Read | DLF becomes India’s most valuable real estate firm, worth over ₹2 trillion

For Q2 and Q3 FY25, Aurum Proptech has outlined several key priorities across its segments. In the rental segment, the company plans to pilot short-stays through HelloWorld to maximise revenue during off-peak periods and will continue strategic supply acquisitions in high-demand areas throughout the year.

Additionally, Nestaway will enhance its technology platform with AI-driven match-making features. In the distribution segment, Aurum Analytica will establish new offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, while Sell.do will intensify its efforts on branding and partnership initiatives to drive growth.

Regarding Capital, WiseX is set to apply for an SM REIT license, and Integrow will introduce a new residential fund offering broader investment options, the company said. 

Also Read | Q1 results preview: Real estate sector likely to post healthy growth in bookings, says MOSL

Domestic brokerage Dolat Capital, noting the company's sustained growth and decreasing losses, expects Aurum to continue its strong performance and maintain a focus on unit economics. Dolat Capital forecasts reduced losses for FY25/26 and has revised its EPS estimates by 16.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

The brokerage retains its ‘buy’ rating with a discounted cash flow-based target price of 250, implying an EV/Sales multiple of 2.3x on FY26 sales.

Looking ahead, the Indian PropTech industry holds significant potential, with the Indian real estate market expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030. Aurum anticipates that PropTech will contribute USD 100 billion to this growth.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 06:25 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Stock: Aurum Proptech yielded 1335% returns in less than 4 years; can it keep the momentum going?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.30
03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.16%)

Bharat Electronics

300.15
03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.45%)

NTPC

392.55
03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
10.2 (2.67%)

Federal Bank

201.45
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
3.45 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

270.60
03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
24.05 (9.75%)

HBL Power Systems

648.35
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
54.6 (9.2%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

693.90
03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
56.3 (8.83%)

Borosil Renewables

560.70
03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
42.45 (8.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue