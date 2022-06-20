Multibagger stock plunges on record date of bonus shares issue1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- The company's board of directors considered, approved and recommended issue of bonus shares in 3:1 ratio
Shares of Avantel Ltd plunged more than 4% to ₹273 apiece on the BSE on the record date for its 3:1 bonus shares issue. The stock started trading ex-bonus on Friday, June 17, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.