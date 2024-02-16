Multibagger stock: B L Kashyap & Sons rallies nearly 8% on ₹208 crore order win
Shares of B L Kashyap & Sons surged nearly 8% after securing a new contract worth ₹208 crore from Manyata Promoters Private Limited. The stock has gained 158% in the last one year.
Shares of B L Kashyap & Sons jumped nearly 8% to 80 apiece in early trade deals on Friday. This surge was triggered by an announcement made by the company in an exchange filing on Thursday regarding a new contract secured from Manyata Promoters Private Limited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started