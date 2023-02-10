With a market valuation of ₹723.10 crore, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. As a specialist in the design, development, and assembly of custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical systems for the aerospace, defense, and space sectors, Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) was founded in 1985. Defense contracts worth Rs. 43.98 crore have been granted to aerospace and defense company Apollo Micro Systems, the company announced in exchanges.

“We are pleased to inform that Company has bagged projects, worth INR 43.98 Crores," said the Board of Directors of Apollo Micro Systems in a stock exchange filing.

On February 10, 2023, the company's board will consider the earnings for Q3FY23. The company's board had previously announced a stock split last month. The board of directors approved the split of equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece in a 10:1 ratio at a meeting held on January 21 and the company will shortly publish the record date for this reason.

In the quarter ended September 2022, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹52.06 Cr compared to ₹45.90 Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 13.42%. The company recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹4.92 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹4.07 Cr in the year-ago quarter whereas its net profit reached ₹3.29 Cr in the quarter ended September 2022 compared to ₹2.75 Cr in the year-ago quarter, The EPS of Apollo Micro Systems reached ₹1.58 in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1.32 in Q2FY22.

The shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹349.25 apiece level, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹332.65. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,93,427 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,98,386 shares. As the stock price went up from ₹134.80 to the current market price during the last year, it produced a multibagger return of 159.09%. On a YTD basis, it has appreciated by 14.26% so far in 2023. The stock's multibagger return over the past six months was 146.47% as the share price climbed from ₹141.70 per share to the current market price. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹375.95 on (23-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹109.20 on (12-May-2022).

