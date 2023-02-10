Multibagger stock bags order of ₹43 Cr, scrip ended on a positive note by 5%
- With a market valuation of ₹723.10 crore, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹723.10 crore, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. As a specialist in the design, development, and assembly of custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical systems for the aerospace, defense, and space sectors, Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) was founded in 1985. Defense contracts worth Rs. 43.98 crore have been granted to aerospace and defense company Apollo Micro Systems, the company announced in exchanges.
