Multibagger stock bags order of 43 Cr, scrip ended on a positive note by 5%

The shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹349.25 apiece level, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹332.65. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,93,427 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,98,386 shares. As the stock price went up from ₹134.80 to the current market price during the last year, it produced a multibagger return of 159.09%. On a YTD basis, it has appreciated by 14.26% so far in 2023. The stock's multibagger return over the past six months was 146.47% as the share price climbed from ₹141.70 per share to the current market price. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹375.95 on (23-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹109.20 on (12-May-2022).