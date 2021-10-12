Multibagger stock: Banking share turns 1 lakh to 1.63 crore in 20 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: According to market magnets who have made whopping money from stock market investments, money is not in buying or selling but in wait because patience is one of the most important virtues for a share market investor. A glaring example of this is Axis Bank shares. This private lender stock has risen from ₹4.81 to ₹787.40 apiece in last 20 years — rising 163 times during the period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: According to market magnets who have made whopping money from stock market investments, money is not in buying or selling but in wait because patience is one of the most important virtues for a share market investor. A glaring example of this is Axis Bank shares. This private lender stock has risen from ₹4.81 to ₹787.40 apiece in last 20 years — rising 163 times during the period.

Axis Bank share price history {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Axis Bank share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This multibagger stock has remained sideways for the last one month giving zero return to its investors in this period. However, in last 6 months, Axis Bank share price on NSE has risen from ₹635 to ₹787 (close price on NSE on 11th October 2021) per share levels — yielding around 25 per cent return in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a year's period, the banking stock has gone up from ₹468 to ₹787.4 levels — registering around 70 per cent jump in this period. However, after the outbreak of first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, Axis Bank share made its closing low of ₹325 in April 2020 and then it regained its lost ground delivering around 140 per cent return in this one and half year period.

Meanwhile Axis Bank shares have gone up from 520.65 to ₹787.40 apiece — rising around 51 per cent in the last 5 years. Similarly, in the last 10 years, the stock has registered 250 per cent return.

Likewise, in last 20 years, this multibagger stock of 2021 has surged from ₹4.81 (close price on NSE on 12th October 2001) to ₹787.40 apiece (close price on NSE on 11th October 2021) — rising around 163 times in this period of two decades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on investment

But, the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Axis Bank 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.51 lakh as the stock was badly hit in 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.50 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Axis Bank shares 20 years ago and had remained invested in this banking stock till date, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.63 crore today.

Axis Bank share price forecast

Speaking on Axis Bank share price outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Axis Bank shares are trading sideways these days, but it would become highly bullish after giving breakout at ₹800. One can buy the counter at CMP for the immediate target of ₹825 maintaining stop loss at ₹770." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}