Multibagger stock BCL Industries inches close to life-time high after expansion buzz3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares today climbed to intraday high of ₹502 apiece levels, which is around 6% away from its record high of ₹534.50 per share levels
Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years, especially in post-Covid rebound. This multibagger stock has risen from around ₹50 to ₹500 apiece levels in last three years, delivering a whopping 900 per cent return to its positional shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. However, it seems that the stock still has some steam left.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started