Multibagger stock BCL Industries jumps 1100% in three years. InCred sees more upside1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Multibagger stock has risen from around ₹40 to ₹490 apiece levels on NSE in last three years
Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent post-Covid rebound. Shares of this multibagger small-cap company which deals in FMCG, real estate and chemical segment has risen from around ₹40 to ₹490 apiece levels on NSE in stock market rebound after the Covid-19 sell off, delivering more than 1100 per cent return to its positional shareholders.
