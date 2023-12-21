Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, BCL Industries share price has risen from around ₹32.40 to ₹66.90 apiece levels, logging around 105 per cent rise in YTD time. BCL Industries informed Indian stock market bourses on Wednesday about allocation of preferential shares. After the outbreak of this news, BCL Industries shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals as the decision would lead to fund raise for the company.

BCL Industries preferential share allotment

Informing Indian exchanges about preferential share allotment, BCL Industries said, "This is in furtherance to the intimation given by the Company on 04th March,2023 w.r.t. allotment of 54,66,334 (Fifty-Four Lakhs Sixty-Six Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four) warrants, each convertible into equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, (“Warrants") at an issue price (“Warrant Issue Price") of Rs. 360.00 each, after receipt of subscription amount being 25% of the issue price from the allottees on preferential basis and subsequent to stock split w.e.f 27/10/2023 all warrant allottees are eligible to get 10 shares allotted against conversion of each warrant they have subscribed."

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution by circulation on 19th December, 2023 have considered and approved the allotment of 5,00,000 Equity shares of the face value of Rs.1/-each as fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs. 36/- per equity share (including premium of Rs. 35/share), consequent upon the conversion of 50,000 Warrants issued earlier for Rs. 360/-, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each out of the balance 28,31,334 (Twenty-Eight Lacs Thirty-One Thousand Three Hundred Thirty-Four) warrants on preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 1,35,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Thirty-Five Lacs only) at the rate of Rs. 270 (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy Only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018," BCL Industries added.

Pursuant to present conversion, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 26,83,50,000/- consisting of 26,83,50,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 1/-each.

The multibagger stock recently retraced from its life-time high of ₹79 apiece levels after the media reports of government banning ethanol making from sugarcane. However, the stock is recovering fast after the central government revised its order and allowed ethanol making from sugarcane.

