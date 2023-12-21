Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares jump after allotment of preferential issues
Multibagger stock has delivered 105% return to its posotional shareholders in YTD time
Multibagger stock: BCL Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, BCL Industries share price has risen from around ₹32.40 to ₹66.90 apiece levels, logging around 105 per cent rise in YTD time. BCL Industries informed Indian stock market bourses on Wednesday about allocation of preferential shares. After the outbreak of this news, BCL Industries shares witnessed buying interest during morning deals as the decision would lead to fund raise for the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started