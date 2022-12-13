Multibagger stock becomes 6 times in 15 months, announces stock split3 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 09:38 AM IST
- Multibagger stock has announced stock split in 1:5 ratio
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of small-cap company Servotech Power Systems Ltd has considered and approved stock split in 1:5 ratio. In its latest communication with the Indian bourse, the inverter maker company said that the company board has approved stock subdivision of one equity share with a face value of ₹10 to equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.