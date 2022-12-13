Multibagger stock becomes 6 times in 15 months, announces stock split

Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. The NSE SME stock is not just one of the multibagger stocks in India but it is one of the multibagger IPOs as well. The NSE SME stock was launched at ₹31 apiece in 2017 and today this multibagger SME stock is quoting ₹162 per equity share, which is around 5 times of its issue price. So, the SME stock has delivered whopping return to its IPO allottees including those shareholder who failed to get company shares during allotment process.

