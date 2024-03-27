Multibagger stock below ₹100: Titan Intech board to declare bonus shares today
Multibagger stock: Titan Intech share price has ascended to the tune of 1250% in the last five years
Bonus shares 2024: Titan Intech share price has delivered multibagger returns to its positional shareholders in recent years. The small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100 has risen 115 percent in the last one year whereas, in the last five years, Titan Intech share price has risen to the tune of 1250 percent. The small-cap stock is in the news today as the board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve the issuance of a bonus share proposal in its meeting scheduled today. The company has already informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date and agenda of this meeting. As per the information available on the BSE website, if the company board approved this bonus shares proposal, this would be the first reward by the company from its capital reserves.
