Multibagger stock below ₹100: Titan Intech board to declare bonus shares today

Bonus shares 2024: Titan Intech share price has delivered multibagger returns to its positional shareholders in recent years. The small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100 has risen 115 percent in the last one year whereas, in the last five years, Titan Intech share price has risen to the tune of 1250 percent. The small-cap stock is in the news today as the board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve the issuance of a bonus share proposal in its meeting scheduled today. The company has already informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date and agenda of this meeting. As per the information available on the BSE website, if the company board approved this bonus shares proposal, this would be the first reward by the company from its capital reserves.

Titan Intech bonus shares 2024

The small-cap company informed Indian exchanges about the bonus shares proposal saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Regulations") we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, inter alia: 1] To consider the proposal of issuance of fully paid bonus equity shares to the Equity shareholders of the Company. 2] To consider and approve the Date for the issue of the Postal ballot notice. 3] Shifting of registered office within the city Vijayawada."

TITAN INTECH More Information

"The aforesaid proposal of Bonus Issue, if approved by the Board, shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders," the small-cap multibagger stock added.

Titan Intech share price history

In the last six months, Titan Intech share price has ascended from nearly ₹58 to ₹98 apiece on BSE, logging to the tune of a 70 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹45.22 to ₹98 per share level, clocking over 115 percent appreciation in this period. Likewise, in the last five years, this small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100 has surged to the tune of 1250 percent. So, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent few years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!