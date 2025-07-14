Multibagger stock BEML gains over 2% as board to consider stock split

BEML, a public sector undertaking, saw its share price rise 2.3% in intraday trade on Monday, July 14, reaching ₹4,530 apiece after the company announced that its board will consider a stock split at its upcoming meeting.

The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 21, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve the sub-division/split of equity shares. “A Board Meeting of BEML Limited will be held on Monday, the 21st July, 2025, inter alia, to consider the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company,” BEML stated in a regulatory filing on Friday. If approved, this would mark the company’s first stock split.

BEML shares have been buzzing on Dalal Street lately, supported by steady order wins in both the defence and mining sectors. Operating under the Ministry of Defence, the company has a diversified presence across three verticals: construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

On July 4, BEML secured two export orders worth USD 6.23 million for supplying heavy-duty bulldozers and motor graders in the CIS region. This includes a maiden order from Uzbekistan for a high-performance motor grader essential for infrastructure development and road maintenance in mining operations.

With Uzbekistan becoming the 73rd country in BEML’s global export portfolio, the development highlights the company’s growing international footprint and reinforces its credibility as a preferred supplier of advanced, mission-critical equipment.

The latest export orders also strengthen BEML’s presence in the resource-rich CIS mining markets, which demand reliable and robust heavy machinery for challenging terrains.

Additionally, on June 9, BEML signed three licensing agreements with the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a premier DRDO lab, for the transfer of technology to manufacture critical mobility and support systems for the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps.

Steady order wins and an expanding pipeline of large-scale projects have prompted several analysts to raise their target price on the stock. Although some have issued downgrades after the recent rally, the overall outlook remains optimistic regarding BEML’s growth prospects.