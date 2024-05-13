Multibagger Stock: BEML share price zooms over 13% post Q4 results. Here's what technical analysts say
BEML share price surged over 13% after Q4 results announcement, with 62.9% YoY increase in net profit to ₹256.8 crore. EBITDA rose 29.2% to ₹370.4 crore. Board recommended a final dividend of ₹15.50 per equity share.
BEML share price zoomed over 13% on Monday's session following company's Q4 results. The company announced a 62.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total net profit to ₹256.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, driven by strong operating numbers. Its income from operations increased by 9% on year to ₹1,513.7 crore.
