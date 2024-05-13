BEML share price zoomed over 13% on Monday's session following company's Q4 results. The company announced a 62.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total net profit to ₹256.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, driven by strong operating numbers. Its income from operations increased by 9% on year to ₹1,513.7 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to moneycontrol's news report, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 29.2% to ₹370.4 crore, with margins improving to 24.5% from 20.7% year on year.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹15.50 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEML share price opened at ₹3,352.85 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,636 and an intraday low of ₹3,250.90. A year ago, BEML share price were priced at ₹1,376.20 each. Today, they are trading at ₹3,560.10, marking an impressive gain of 159%.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One highlighted that the stock has resumed it primary uptrend and has formed a higher bottom in today's session backed with 7% upmove and volumes, expect this upmove to continue in near term ₹3,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, the stock has touched its trendline resistance mark of ₹3,635 on its daily timeframe charts. An immediate support is placed at 3,450 in the stock, below which we can see levels of ₹3,400 and ₹3,350 coming in. However, a breakout above ₹3,635 can generate momentum in the stock, and we can see it rushing towards ₹3,700 and ₹3,850 levels. Currently, the stock is in a no-trade zone, and we advise traders to wait and watch until there is a breakout or breakdown on either side.

As per the company's website, BEML Limited, a 'Schedule 'A' Company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, plays an important role in serving India's vital industries such as defense, rail, power, mining, and infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm began with a small revenue of ₹5 crores in 1965, and today, owing to its varied business portfolio, it has a turnover of more than ₹4,300 crore. As per the company's exchange filing, the order book position as on 31st March was ₹11,872 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

