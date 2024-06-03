Multibagger Stock: Bharat Dynamics share price zooms over 220% in 6 months, gains 970% in 5 years
Bharat Dynamics hit an all-time high in today's trading session, with a 6.7% increase. The company's strong performance is driven by substantial order wins and impressive financial results, reflecting the growing potential of the defence sector.
Robust order wins, increased budget allocation, the government's emphasis on reducing defence imports and promoting domestic procurement, improvement in defence exports, and improved financials have significantly bolstered investor interest in defence stocks, propelling them to hit record highs.
