Multibagger defence stock surges to hit all-time high, rallies 140% this year2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM IST
- Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd surged to hit a record high of ₹978 apiece on the BSE
Listen to this article
Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd surged to hit a record high of ₹978 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session by rallying over 2% intraday. The stock has been in an upward movement since the past few sessions and has jumped more than 12% in the last five trading sessions.