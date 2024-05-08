Multibagger Stock: This construction firm skyrocketed over 1390% in 3 years, shot up 3790% in 5 years
BigBloc Construction, a major AAC blocks manufacturer in India, saw its shares soar by 1391% in 3 years, attracting attention from investors. Over the last five year, the shares have risen 3789%. The company reported a 55.65% YoY growth in net profit for Q4 FY24 and a 46% rise in revenue.
BigBloc Construction, one of the largest manufacturers of AAC blocks, bricks, and panels in India, saw its shares grow steadily in recent years, multiplying investors' wealth and attracting significant attention from the market.
