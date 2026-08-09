Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger stock: Bigbloc Construction share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company announced its April-June quarter results on Friday, 7 August.

On Friday, the multibagger stock ended the session marginally higher, closed 0.43% up at ₹46.92 apiece.

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Bigbloc Construction Q1 results FY27 The company reported a resilient performance in the first quarter of FY27, supported by healthy demand across key markets, improved operational efficiencies and continued progress on its long-term growth strategy.

It is strengthening its position as an integrated green building solutions provider by expanding into high-value product segments such as AAC Wall Panels and Construction Chemicals. At the same time, the company is scaling up manufacturing capacity and enhancing its focus on sustainable construction.

Revenue from operations rose 40.5% year-on-year to ₹79.14 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹56.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profitability also improved significantly, with the net loss narrowing to ₹71.95 lakh from ₹4.96 crore in Q1 FY26, aided by disciplined execution, tighter cost management and continued efforts to improve profitability.

EBITDA surged 386% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6.28 crore during the quarter, translating into an EBITDA margin of 7.93%. This compares with an EBITDA of ₹2.29 crore and a margin of 4.07% in Q1 FY26, while the margin stood at 7.31% in Q4 FY26. The improvement was driven by better production efficiencies, prudent cost controls and a higher contribution from value-added products.

Consolidated capacity utilisation stood at 69% during the quarter. BigBloc Building Elements Pvt. Ltd. recorded capacity utilisation of 84%, while SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd. operated at 38%, indicating a gradual improvement in demand across product segments.

“We have begun FY27 on a solid foundation, delivering resilient financial performance while continuing our strategic transformation into an integrated green building solutions company. The quarter reflects the strength of our diversified business model, supported by sustained demand for sustainable construction materials, operational efficiencies and disciplined execution," Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Limited, said.

Saboo further added, “Beyond our core AAC Blocks business, we continue to expand our portfolio through AAC Wall Panels and Construction Chemicals—two high-potential segments that are expected to play an increasingly meaningful role in our future growth. We have received all approvals for Indore greenfield project, which will further strengthen our manufacturing footprint and enhance our ability to serve emerging markets across Central India.”

Bigbloc Construction share price trend Multibagger stock Bigbloc Construction share price trend has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 3.23% in a week, however, has slipped 1.61% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has fallen 37.47% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 12% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has plunged 36% in three years. The stock has delivered mulitbagger returns of 312% in five years.