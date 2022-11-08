Multibagger stock announces bonus shares issue in 1:1 ratio

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, November 07, 2022, has, inter alia, considered and recommended the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of One new Equity Share of Re 1/- each for every One existing Equity Share of Re 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be determined)," the visa outsourcing company informed in an exchange filing yesterday. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.