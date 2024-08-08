Multibagger Stock: BLS International generated over 200% returns in 2 years, up 1850% in 4 years; should you invest?

Looking at the yearly performance, the stock surged by 124% in CY21 and continued its impressive rise with a 246% and 93% increase in CY22 and CY23, respectively. In the current year so far, the stock has yielded a return of 20%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Stock: BLS International generated over 200% returns in 2 years, up 1850% in 4 years
Multibagger Stock: BLS International generated over 200% returns in 2 years, up 1850% in 4 years(Pixabay)

Investing in the stock market can be highly rewarding if the right stocks are chosen, but it also carries the risk of disappointing outcomes if investments are made unwisely. Shareholders of BLS International Services have much to celebrate, as the company's shares have experienced a significant surge in recent years.

The shares, valued at 120 each two years ago, are now trading at 384.50 apiece, marking a substantial gain of 220%. The performance has been even more impressive since July 2020, with the shares skyrocketing by 1850%. Between March 2022 and February 2024, the stock experienced a continuous rally, resulting in a 700% increase.

Looking at the yearly performance, the stock surged by 124% in CY21 and continued its impressive rise with a 246% and 93% increase in CY22 and CY23, respectively. In the current year so far, the stock has yielded a return of 20%.

Also Read | 4 optical fiber stocks surge up to 12% ahead of BharatNet tender opening

BLS International Services, with a market cap of 16,000 crore, is a global tech-enabled services provider with a strong track record of offering government-related services. These services include visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services, and the company has been operating since 2005.

BLS International collaborates with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates, and maintains an extensive network of more than 50,000 centers globally, according to the company's website.

Robust performance

The company reported a stellar performance in the June quarter. It saw its revenue from operations grow 28.5% year-over-year to 493 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth was primarily driven by the visa and consular (VC) business, which grew robustly by 36% year-over-year due to an 18% increase in both volumes and net revenue per application. However, the digital business posted tepid revenue in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA surged by 66.3% year-over-year to 133 crore, benefiting from the transition to self-managed centers from partner-run ones in various locations within the VC business, and a better service mix in the digital segment.

Also Read | Servotech Power Systems shares soar 10% on 1.2 MW solar energy order

The EBITDA margin expanded by 615 basis points year-over-year to 27%, due to a greater contribution from the high-margin VC business, which accounted for 91% of EBITDA, up from 89% year-over-year and 85% quarter-over-quarter. Consequently, PAT rose 70% year-over-year to 114 crore, driven by strong operational performance.

The company recorded over 3.5 crore transactions in the business correspondent segment, with a gross transaction value exceeding 20,000 crore in Q1 FY25. The digital business maintained more than 27,000 customer service points (CSP) and 1.1 lakh touchpoints.

Additionally, the company signed a service provider agreement with Axis Bank and generated leads worth approximately 1,000 crore for private banks such as HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank in Q1 FY25, compared to 602 crore generated in FY24.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy shares up 28% in 13 sessions, hit 5% upper circuit in 6 of them

It also completed the acquisition of iDATA in Q1 FY25. iDATA generated revenue of approximately 246 crore and EBITDA of about 144 crore in CY23. This acquisition enhances BLSIN's operational scale and profitability in the VC services market.

Nuvama maintains optimistic outlook

Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Professional Clients Group has maintained its positive outlook on the company, noting it exceeded their expectations in the June quarter. Nuvama highlights that the company is the only listed Indian entity in global visa processing and G2C services outsourcing, operating on an asset- and capital-light model. This ensures strong cash generation with minimal growth-related costs.

New visa contracts and the expansion of digital services across India are expected to boost business correspondent (BC) revenue and profitability. The company has a history of strategic acquisitions that have enhanced its offerings and facilitated market entry, it noted. 

Also Read | TVS Motor shares surge 5.6% to new peak on stellar Q1 results. Should you buy?

The management plans to raise 2,000 crore via equity, despite already having a strong cash balance, to fund further acquisitions and accelerate growth in the medium to long term.

Although the company's earnings performance in Q1 exceeded expectations, the brokerage has kept its FY25/FY26 estimates unchanged. It projects a revenue/EPS CAGR of 30%–35% over FY24–26E. Therefore, it retained its 'buy' rating with a target price of 518 apiece. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger Stock: BLS International generated over 200% returns in 2 years, up 1850% in 4 years; should you invest?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

302.30
12:35 PM | 8 AUG 2024
2.05 (0.68%)

Tata Steel

152.10
12:35 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.75 (-1.14%)

Tata Power

422.80
12:35 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-7.45 (-1.73%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

327.25
12:35 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.7 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Route Mobile

1,631.65
12:34 PM | 8 AUG 2024
129.7 (8.64%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

276.35
12:33 PM | 8 AUG 2024
19.5 (7.59%)

Kfin Technologies

898.85
12:34 PM | 8 AUG 2024
55.15 (6.54%)

Poonawalla Fincorp

374.05
12:34 PM | 8 AUG 2024
22.4 (6.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue