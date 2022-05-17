Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multibagger stock rises on record date of bonus shares issue

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST Livemint

  • BLS International Services board fixed May 17, 2022 as the record date for its bonus issue

Shares of BLS International Services Ltd surged about 2% to 169 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday trading session on the record date of its bonus shares issue. The stock started trading ex-bonus on Monday, ahead before the record date.

BLS International Services Limited board in its meeting held on April 27, 2022 fixed Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as the 'record date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares of the company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.

Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders. BLS International is an online visa application centre in India, providing visa consultancy services.

BLS International shares have rallied more than 256% in a year's period on the BSE, whereas the multibagger stock has surged about 79% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.