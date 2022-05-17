Multibagger stock rises on record date of bonus shares issue

BLS International Services Limited board in its meeting held on April 27, 2022 fixed Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as the 'record date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares of the company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.