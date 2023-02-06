A mid-size company with a market valuation of ₹7,425.57 Cr, BLS International Services Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company has declared its impressive Q3 earnings today along with dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.

BLS International Services said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved/declared 1st interim dividend at the rate of 50% on face value i.e. ₹0.50 /- per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,08,20,000 equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed Friday, February 17, 2023 as Record Date for the purpose of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further please take note that 1st interim dividend be paid to those shareholders holding shares in electronic form as per the beneficial ownership data made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as at the end of working hours on February 17, 2023 and shares in physical form whose names shall appear on the Register of Members as on February 17, 2023. Payment of 1st Interim Dividend shall start from on or after Tuesday, February 28, 2023."

In Q3FY23, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹437.89 Cr on a consolidated basis, up by 92.86% from ₹227.05 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter ended December 2022, the company posted net expenses of ₹375.63 Cr compared to ₹203.10 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 84.94%. BLS International Services posted a net profit of ₹45.84 Cr in Q3FY23 against ₹28.29 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 62.03%. The EPS of BLS International Services reached ₹1.23 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The company transferred its 100% equity shares held in BLS Kendras Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary, to BLS E-Services Private Limited in Q3FY23. On October 31, 2022, BLS E-Services issued and distributed 7,41,297 Equity Shares in place of the aforementioned share transfer. As a result, BLS Kendras Private is now the wholly owned subsidiary of BLS E-Services Private Limited. BLS International Services invested Rs. 2500 lakhs in BLS E-Services Private Limited, one of its subsidiaries, during the quarter that ended on December 31.

The shares of BLS International Services Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹179.85 apiece level, down by 1.45% from the previous close of ₹182.50. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 179.01% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has appreciated by 4.35%.

