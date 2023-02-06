Multibagger stock BLS International Services declares dividend, PAT up 60% in Q3

BLS International Services said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Approved/declared 1st interim dividend at the rate of 50% on face value i.e. ₹0.50 /- per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 1/- each on 41,08,20,000 equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed Friday, February 17, 2023 as Record Date for the purpose of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further please take note that 1st interim dividend be paid to those shareholders holding shares in electronic form as per the beneficial ownership data made available by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) as at the end of working hours on February 17, 2023 and shares in physical form whose names shall appear on the Register of Members as on February 17, 2023. Payment of 1st Interim Dividend shall start from on or after Tuesday, February 28, 2023."