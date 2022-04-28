Shares BLS International Services Ltd surged over 10% to ₹369 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals after fixing record date for its bonus issue. BLS International is an online visa application centre in India, providing visa consultancy services.

The visa outsourcing company's board in its meeting held on April 27, 2022 has fixed Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as the 'record date', for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/each for every 1 (one) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.

The issue of bonus shares is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing EGM which is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 09, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

Further, the company on Thursday informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Saturday May 07, 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2022, and to recommend final dividend, if any, for the FY 2021-22, amongst other matters.

BLS International shares have rallied more than 308% in a year's period on the BSE, whereas the multibagger stock has surged about 95% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.