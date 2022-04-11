Visa outsourcing company BLS International Services Ltd had announced that the board of directors of the company will meet this week on April 13, to consider the issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders of the company. BLS International is an online visa application centre in India, providing visa consultancy services.

“We hereby like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13, 2022, inter alia, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company," it had informed in an exchange filing last week.

BLS International shares have rallied more than 274% in a year's period on the BSE, whereas the multibagger stock has surged about 74% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

BLS International Services Limited is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. The company has a network of more than 12,287 centers globally with a strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometric and citizen services.

