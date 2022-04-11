OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock to consider issue of bonus shares this week. Details inside
Listen to this article

Visa outsourcing company BLS International Services Ltd had announced that the board of directors of the company will meet this week on April 13, to consider the issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders of the company. BLS International is an online visa application centre in India, providing visa consultancy services.

“We hereby like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13, 2022, inter alia, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company," it had informed in an exchange filing last week.

BLS International shares have rallied more than 274% in a year's period on the BSE, whereas the multibagger stock has surged about 74% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

BLS International Services Limited is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. The company has a network of more than 12,287 centers globally with a strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometric and citizen services. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout