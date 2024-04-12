Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price soars 1423.2% in nearly 8 months; here's why
Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price surged 1423.2% since August 2023 debut on BSE SME, with investors potentially earning 18.3 lakhs. The stock hit a 52-week high after incorporating a new subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering Pvt Ltd, focusing on metal frames for building structures.
Multibagger Stock: Bondada Engineering share price has surged 1423.2% as of April 10, marking a bull run that has lasted for nearly eight months from the company's August 2023 debut on the BSE SME. The investors who were allotted Bondada Engineering Limited IPO shares would have earned 18.3 lakhs today in a span of around eight months. Market experts believe that the stock is on the upswing owing to growth in revenue and profits as well as a healthy backlog of orders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started