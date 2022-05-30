Multibagger stock: Brewery stock turns 1 lakh to 1.08 crore in 19 years

Radico Khaitan shares have been under retracement after ushering into the new year 2022. In YTD time, this brewery stock has shed around 35 per cent whereas in last 6 months, it has corrected around 27 per cent. However, in last one year, this stock has surged from ₹610 to ₹826 mark, logging near 35 per cent rise in this period. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹123 to ₹826 levels, appreciating to the tune of 560 per cent in this period.

