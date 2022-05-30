Multibagger stock: Brewery stock turns 1 lakh to 1.08 crore in 19 years

Multibagger stock: Brewery stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.08 crore in 19 years2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.60 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Investing in a stock is like investing in a business. According to American billionaire Charlie Munger, money is not in buy or sell of stocks, but in wait. Means, one should hold a stock as long as one can after investing. Brewery stock Radico Khaitan is a glaring example of how 'buy, hold and forget' strategy pays to its shareholders. Radico Khaitan share price has surged from ₹7.60 apiece levels to ₹826 per share levels in last 19 years, delivering around 10,700 per cent return to its shareholders.
Radico Khaitan share price history
Radico Khaitan shares have been under retracement after ushering into the new year 2022. In YTD time, this brewery stock has shed around 35 per cent whereas in last 6 months, it has corrected around 27 per cent. However, in last one year, this stock has surged from ₹610 to ₹826 mark, logging near 35 per cent rise in this period. In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹123 to ₹826 levels, appreciating to the tune of 560 per cent in this period.
Similarly, this multibagger stock closed at ₹7.62 per share levels on NSE on 20th June 2003 while it closed at ₹826 on NSE on 27th May 2022, logging around 1.08 times rise in last 19 years.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Radico Khaitan share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger brewery stock at the beginning of n ew year 2022, it would have turned to ₹65,000 in YTD time whereas in last one year, it would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this brewery stock 5 years ago, it would have turned to ₹6.60 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 19 years ago buying one stock at ₹7.62 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh in this period.
Current market capital of the stock is ₹10,949 crore and its last 20 days average trade volume stand at 2.22 lakh. Book value per share of Radico Khaitan is around 134. Radico Khaitan is standing at an average multiple PE of 38, which is much lower to the sector PE of 62.
Radico Khaitan shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as the board of directors of the company will consider dividend for FY22 in its meeting scheduled today. The brewery company has in formed about the