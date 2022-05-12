While announcing its Q4FY22 results, leading stock exchange BSE said that has declared a final dividend of ₹13.5 per equity share of ₹2 each for FY2021-22 on expanded equity capital post issue of bonus shares in March 2022.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2022 have recommended a payment of dividend of 13.50/- per equity share of 2/- each. The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)," BSE informed in an exchange filing to the NSE.

Meanwhile, the bourse reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to ₹71.5 crore for the three months to March 2022 as compared to ₹31.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹204.5 crore in the period under review from ₹152 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had allotted 9,16,08,594 (including 14,30,000 shares against shares which kept in abeyance) bonus equity shares of 2/- each in ratio of two equity share for one held to the shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Members on March 22, 2022 i.e. the ‘Record Date’.

BSE shares have given multibagger return in a year's period with the stock rallying more than 191% during the period on the NSE, whereas the counter is up about 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Established in 1875, the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first stock exchange, one of India's leading exchange groups. The bourse was established as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association’ in 1875. In 2017, the BSE became the first listed stock exchange of India. BSE's popular equity index - the S&P BSE Sensex - is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index.