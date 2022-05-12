Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  BSE declares final dividend of 13.5 per share

BSE declares final dividend of 13.5 per share

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
2 min read . 01:00 PM IST Livemint

  • BSE shares have given multibagger return in a year's period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

While announcing its Q4FY22 results, leading stock exchange BSE said that has declared a final dividend of 13.5 per equity share of 2 each for FY2021-22 on expanded equity capital post issue of bonus shares in March 2022.

While announcing its Q4FY22 results, leading stock exchange BSE said that has declared a final dividend of 13.5 per equity share of 2 each for FY2021-22 on expanded equity capital post issue of bonus shares in March 2022.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2022 have recommended a payment of dividend of 13.50/- per equity share of 2/- each. The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)," BSE informed in an exchange filing to the NSE.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2022 have recommended a payment of dividend of 13.50/- per equity share of 2/- each. The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)," BSE informed in an exchange filing to the NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, the bourse reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to 71.5 crore for the three months to March 2022 as compared to 31.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Its revenue from operations rose to 204.5 crore in the period under review from 152 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had allotted 9,16,08,594 (including 14,30,000 shares against shares which kept in abeyance) bonus equity shares of 2/- each in ratio of two equity share for one held to the shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Members on March 22, 2022 i.e. the ‘Record Date’.

BSE shares have given multibagger return in a year's period with the stock rallying more than 191% during the period on the NSE, whereas the counter is up about 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Established in 1875, the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia's first stock exchange, one of India's leading exchange groups. The bourse was established as ‘The Native Share & Stock Brokers' Association’ in 1875. In 2017, the BSE became the first listed stock exchange of India. BSE's popular equity index - the S&P BSE Sensex - is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index.

 