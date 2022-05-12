BSE declares final dividend of 13.5 per share

Meanwhile, the bourse reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to ₹71.5 crore for the three months to March 2022 as compared to ₹31.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹204.5 crore in the period under review from ₹152 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

