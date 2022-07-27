Multibagger stock: BSE listed share to debut on NSE today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- One of the multibagger stocks today, Dynamic Cables share was listed on BSE SME Exchange in December 2017
Multibagger stock: In a bid to continue its commitment towards the stakeholders of the company, Dynamic Cables Ltd (DCL), a Jaipur based wire and cables manufacturer, has announced listing approval of its equity shares on National Stock Exchange (NSE). Company shares are presently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (Scrip code: 540795). Company was listed on BSE SME Exchange through its IPO in December 2017 and migrated to main board on October 1, 2020.