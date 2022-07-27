Multibagger stock: In a bid to continue its commitment towards the stakeholders of the company, Dynamic Cables Ltd (DCL), a Jaipur based wire and cables manufacturer, has announced listing approval of its equity shares on National Stock Exchange (NSE). Company shares are presently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (Scrip code: 540795). Company was listed on BSE SME Exchange through its IPO in December 2017 and migrated to main board on October 1, 2020.

The equity shares of the company will be listed and admitted to dealings on National Stock Exchange (NSE) from Wednesday 27th July 2022 under symbol “DYCL".

Commenting on the listing, Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited said, “Today marks an important milestone in the journey of Dynamic Cables Limited and is a reflection of our performance over the years and will go a long way in enhancing investors’ confidence. I would take this opportunity to thank all the regulators, employees and shareholders for their unwavering support, which helped us navigate this process and set us on the path of an exciting new journey," adding, "We are all humbled by this opportunity and are committed to deliver greater value to our stakeholders by developing innovative solutions for our customers and investing in people, technology, etc. Going Ahead, we shall strive harder to achieve our objectives and capitalize on our competitive advantages to create new possibilities, traverse new boundaries, and deliver more stakeholder value."

Dynamic Cables share price history

Shares of Dynamic Cables Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks produced by the Indian stock market in last one year. This multibagger small-cap stock has delivered over 190 per cent to its shareholders after surging from around ₹48 to ₹140 apiece levels in last one year. Shares of Dynamic Cables Ltd were offered in December 2017 at ₹40 per equity share. The stock got listed on BSE on 14th December 2017 at ₹48 per share, delivering listing premium of 20 per cent to the allottees. So, in last four and half years of its listing, the small-cap stock has delivered 250 per cent return to the allottees.

Dynamic Cables share ended Tuesday session with a market cap of ₹307 crore and trade volume of over 45,000, which is much higher than its average trade volume of near 25,000 in last 20 trade sessions. Its 52-week high is ₹154 per share and its 52-week low is ₹46.50 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.