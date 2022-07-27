Multibagger stock: BSE listed share to debut on NSE today. Details here

Commenting on the listing, Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited said, “Today marks an important milestone in the journey of Dynamic Cables Limited and is a reflection of our performance over the years and will go a long way in enhancing investors’ confidence. I would take this opportunity to thank all the regulators, employees and shareholders for their unwavering support, which helped us navigate this process and set us on the path of an exciting new journey," adding, "We are all humbled by this opportunity and are committed to deliver greater value to our stakeholders by developing innovative solutions for our customers and investing in people, technology, etc. Going Ahead, we shall strive harder to achieve our objectives and capitalize on our competitive advantages to create new possibilities, traverse new boundaries, and deliver more stakeholder value."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}