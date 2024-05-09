Multibagger Stock: BSE share price volatile after Q4 Results. Here's what analysts say
BSE share price volatile post Q4 Results. Revenue surged 70% in FY24 to ₹1,618 crore. Net profit rose 97% to ₹404 crore. MD optimistic about vibrant trading platform. Stock opened at ₹2,791.00 today, up 420% from a year ago.
BSE share price trades volatile on Thursday's session following its Q4 Results. The stock exchange's revenue jumped by 70% in FY24 to ₹1,618 crore from ₹954 crore in FY23. In addition to announcing its best-ever financial performance, the BSE declared a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for FY 2023–2024, as per the filing.
