Multibagger stock Ceinsys Tech surges 9.5% as order book exceeds ₹1,000 crore, gains 36% in 3 sessions

Ceinsys Tech shares rose 9.5% today, hitting an all-time high of 944, marking a three-day gain of 36%. The surge follows order wins that boosted the order book over 1,000 crore, representing 70% of the company's market cap of 1,428.9 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published10 Oct 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger Ceinsys Tech stock surges 9.5% as order book exceeds <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore.
Multibagger Ceinsys Tech stock surges 9.5% as order book exceeds ₹1,000 crore. (Pixabay)

Shares of Ceinsys Tech, a small-cap IT firm, extended their bullish trend to the third consecutive trading session on Thursday, October 10, surging 9.5% to a fresh all-time high of 944. This brings the total gains over the past three days to an impressive 36%. The surge in the stock price follows a series of recent order wins that propelled the company's order book to surpass 1,000 crore for the first time.

Notably, this order book represents 70% of the company's market capitalisation, which stands at 1,428.9 crore.

"The company has now confirmed the order book to be executed in excess of 1,000 crore. This is a new milestone in the history of Ceinsys, where it has continued to deliver qualitative solutions for its valued customers," the company said in today's regulatory filing.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results LIVE: Revenue growth seen at 2% QoQ; board to consider dividend

On October 8, the company received a 332 crore letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM). This contract involves implementing IoT deployment, including design, implementation, and maintenance of a centralized IoT platform for Jal Jeevan Mission projects, with maintenance services lasting five years.

This latest order follows a recent LoA from CIDCO valued at 29.2 crore, which includes drone surveys, creation of base maps and utility layers, design and development of an enterprise GIS application, and related software for a bundled solution. It also covers the operational and maintenance programs for the said solution, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Ceinsys Tech is a technology-driven organisation that specialises in offering geospatial, enterprise, and engineering solutions by providing independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to customers across private and government enterprises in sectors such as utility, infrastructure, natural resources, and manufacturing.

Also Read | Defence PSU stocks tank up to 45% from recent peaks. Opportunity to buy?

It boasts a marquee list of customers ranging from large corporations, OEMs, asset management companies, and government bodies in the geospatial and manufacturing sectors, globally.

Ceinsys is also into software product development, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and embedded electronics space through a new vertical formation that focuses on product development activities related to Metaverse, EdTech, Gaming and Mobility. 

The Indian geospatial industry is set for rapid growth, fueled by rising government investment in urban planning, infrastructure, disaster management, agriculture, and transport. Key drivers include the increasing demand for geospatial data, the adoption of new technologies, supportive government initiatives, emerging applications, and ongoing investments.

Also Read | Tata Elxsi, TTML to Tata Power: These Tata group shares jump up to 15% today

Additionally, all government agencies are utilising geospatial technology to enhance decision-making, and its integration has expanded within national programs.

Stock up over 600% since March 2023

The stock's remarkable upward trajectory began in March 2023 and has shown no signs of significant pullbacks since then. Over this period, it has surged from 127 per share to its current trading value of 921.60, marking an extraordinary gain of 626%.

Notably, the stock gained 71% in October 2023 alone. Additionally, in February 2024, it experienced a substantial 38% jump. So far this month, the stock has rallied 30.60%.

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 hits 5% upper circuit following THESE updates

Furthermore, the stock has climbed 158% in 2024 so far, building upon an impressive 133.63% increase in the previous calendar year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock Ceinsys Tech surges 9.5% as order book exceeds ₹1,000 crore, gains 36% in 3 sessions

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.75
02:16 PM | 10 OCT 2024
0.75 (0.47%)

Tata Power share price

466.80
02:16 PM | 10 OCT 2024
5.9 (1.28%)

Bharat Electronics share price

287.00
02:16 PM | 10 OCT 2024
4.5 (1.59%)

Tata Motors share price

929.70
02:16 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-9.45 (-1.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

823.90
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
21.45 (2.67%)

Page Industries share price

43,990.00
01:43 PM | 10 OCT 2024
86.95 (0.2%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,807.30
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-2.8 (-0.15%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,624.95
01:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-33.75 (-2.03%)
More from 52 Week High

Lupin share price

2,145.00
01:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-139.2 (-6.09%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,240.70
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-65.55 (-5.02%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,034.60
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-44.3 (-4.11%)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price

3,425.00
01:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
-133.75 (-3.76%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,202.25
01:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
652.1 (9.96%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

15,650.00
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
1097.45 (7.54%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,383.00
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
296.85 (7.26%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

182.75
01:56 PM | 10 OCT 2024
11.75 (6.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.