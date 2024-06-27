Multibagger Stock: Century Textile skyrockets over 270% in 16 months, up 675% in 4 years; is now a good time to buy?
Century Textile's stock has consistently delivered strong returns, with the stock price surge of 274% in 16 months. The company is strategically expanding in the real estate market, aiming for ₹100 billion in sales booking by FY26.
The stock market is known for its inherent volatility and unpredictability, which often leads to a continuous cycle of ups and downs in stock prices. Amid this tumultuous environment, only a select few stocks demonstrate resilience, capable of withstanding wide fluctuations while consistently delivering robust returns.
