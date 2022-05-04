CG Power missed Q4FY22 estimated on top-line/EBITDA; however, lower tax led to PAT beat versus consensus. The highlight is an adverse GM impact (input cost) and a sharp drop in power OPM. The company managed to pay down debt significantly, turning in net cash for FY22.

“Despite some moderations in Q4 orders for the power segment, management indicated new order growth outlook to be healthy led by sustained industry-level demand. The year marks notable market share normalisation across power/industrials for the company, largely driven by its sharper focus," brokerage and research firm Edelweiss' note stated.

The brokerage has retained ‘Buy’ rating on the multibagger stock with a target price of ₹234. CG Power shares have rallied more than 143% in a year's period, however it is down 5% in 2022 (YTD) so far, and has fallen over 7% in last five trading sessions.

Capital allocation and cyclical growth remain key variables for investors in the near to medium-term, as per Edelweiss. “With an impressive market share/OPM normalisation in FY22, management has also delivered on balance sheet overhaul. Incrementally, cyclical growth pace on industrial/power with play a larger role for CG Power. At the same time, capital allocation across existing/new products remains key for investors over next few years as the company targets overall TAM expansion," it added.

CG Power is benefiting from multiple levers – internal and external. Over the next three years, the pace of cyclical demand pace would override. How management goes about long-term positioning across segments would be key to its re-rating, said Edelweiss.

