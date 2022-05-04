Multibagger stock down 7% in 5 days. Edelweiss has 'Buy' tag post Q4 results

Capital allocation and cyclical growth remain key variables for investors in the near to medium-term, as per Edelweiss. “With an impressive market share/OPM normalisation in FY22, management has also delivered on balance sheet overhaul. Incrementally, cyclical growth pace on industrial/power with play a larger role for CG Power. At the same time, capital allocation across existing/new products remains key for investors over next few years as the company targets overall TAM expansion," it added.