Multibagger stock CG Power to declare interim dividend today. Details here

CG Power share price opened higher on Tuesday as the company’s board of directors will consider an interim dividend today. CG Power shares gained as much as 1.33% to ₹619.00 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions will meet today, March 17, to consider and approve the interim dividend for FY25.

“...we wish to inform you that, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 18th March, 2024, inter-alia, to consider declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25,” CG Power and Industrial Solutions said in a regulatory filing on March 11.

CG Power dividend record date and payment date are yet to be announced.

CG Power Dividend History CG Power and Industrial Solutions had last announced an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share on 5 February 2024. Prior to that, the company had issued an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share to its shareholders on 15 March 2023, as per data available on the BSE.

Moreover, the company had issued interim dividends of ₹0.40 each on 6 February 2015, and 22 October 2014.

CG Power Stock Price Performance CG Power share price gained over 6% in one month, but has fallen 15% in the past six months. However, CG Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 114% in two year, and a staggering 10,778% return in the past five years.

At 9:20 AM, CG Power shares were trading 0.64% higher at ₹614.75 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹94,078 crore.