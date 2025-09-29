Multibagger stock jumps 375% in two months despite Trump's tariffs on India. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure share price surged as much as 5 per cent to ₹2,023.20 apiece in Monday's trading session ahead of company's second quarter earnings announcement.

The stock has given significant multibagger returns to its investors by soaring over 375 per cent in just two months and 466 per cent in six months.

On September 26, the company said in an exchange filing that the trading window for dealing in equity shares will remain closed from October 1 for 48 hours after the declaration of second quarterly results.

“We wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives, shall remain closed from 015t of October, 2025 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Accordingly, all Connected Persons/ Designated Persons/ Directors/ Promoters are advised not to trade in the shares of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed the exchanges that the date for the declaration of September quarter results will be announced seperately.

“The date of the Board Meeting of the company for declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 will be intimated separately in due course,” it added.

Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Q1 results 2025 Revenue from operations surged 2,820 per cent year-on-year, climbing from ₹17.5 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹511 crore in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 4 per cent, up from ₹490 crore in Q4FY25.

Net profit witnessed an exceptional jump, rising 52,100 per cent YoY from ₹0.10 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹52.2 crore in Q1FY26, and showing a 524% QoQ increase compared to ₹8.36 crore in Q4FY25. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at ₹18.66, up from ₹2.99 in the preceding quarter.

The company’s growth was supported by strong performance across key segments. The Agro Division saw revenue increase from ₹41.26 crore to ₹78.55 crore sequentially, the Power segment rose from ₹198.19 crore to ₹236.95 crore, while the Distillery segment improved from ₹47.59 crore to ₹53.11 crore.

Cian Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd, headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is a diversified Indian company with a solid presence across Central India. Established in 1985, it has evolved from being a manufacturer to becoming one of the region’s largest distributors of its product portfolio.