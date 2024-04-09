Multibagger stock: Circuit-to-circuit stock hits upper circuit on all 7 sessions in FY25. Rises 325% in one year
Multibagger stock: Circuit-to-circuit stock has risen from ₹288 to ₹405 apiece on BSE in FY25, delivering 40% returns to its shareholders
Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is in the news for developments regarding fundraising. However, the stock has been under the lens of retail investors and stock market observers for hitting a 5 percent upper circuit on all seven sessions in the new financial year 2024-24. The circuit-to-circuit stock has been touching the upper circuit since 1st April 2024. The multibagger stock that has risen to the tune of 325 percent in one year informed Indian stock market exchanges about the fundraising proposal, which will be discussed in the board meeting of the company scheduled on 12th April 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started