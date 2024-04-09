Multibagger stock: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd is in the news for developments regarding fundraising. However, the stock has been under the lens of retail investors and stock market observers for hitting a 5 percent upper circuit on all seven sessions in the new financial year 2024-24. The circuit-to-circuit stock has been touching the upper circuit since 1st April 2024. The multibagger stock that has risen to the tune of 325 percent in one year informed Indian stock market exchanges about the fundraising proposal, which will be discussed in the board meeting of the company scheduled on 12th April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hazoor Multi Projects news The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹755 crore informed Indian exchanges about the board meeting to discuss fund raise saying, "In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at C-45, 4™ Floor, Plot 210, Mittal Tower, C wing, Barrister Rajani Patel Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021 inter-alia, to transact the following businesses: 1] To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, if any; 2] To consider addition/alteration/modification in object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company; 3] Proposal for further raising of funds, for company’s growing business needs, by way of issue of Equity Shares, Warrants, other securities, convertible instruments through Preferential Issue, Private Placement, Qualified Institutional Placement, Rights Issue, or such other permissible method as may be decided by the Board, or any combination thereof, and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history Hazoor Multi Projects share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹405.05 apiece on BSE, locking in a 5 percent upper circuit during Tuesday deals. As per the information available on the BSE website, the circuit-to-circuit stock has been touching a 5 percent upper circuit after ushering in the new financial year 2024-25. It ended at ₹288 apiece on 28th March 2024, which was the last trade session in FY24. This means the circuit-to-circuit multibagger stock has risen over 40 percent in just seven straight sessions in FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from nearly ₹121.50 to ₹405 apiece level, recording over 225 percent rise in this time. In one year time, this circuit-to-circuit stock has surged from nearly 96 apiece to ₹405 per share level, logging around 325 percent rise in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!