Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is a small-cap firm that competes in the packaging industry with a market valuation of ₹405.91 crore. The company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of FIBC, Big Bags, and Food Grade FIBC, as well as tarpaulin, conductive bags, conductive liners, baffle liners, BOPP bags, PP fabric, and PP woven sacks. Headquartered in Indore, the company has its presence in UK, Belgium, Hungary, Senegal, Thailand, Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania, Australia, USA, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Kenya, New Zealand, Portugal, Finland, Greece, Israel, Chile, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Canada, The Netherlands, Italy, Angola, UAE, Mauritius and Norway. The Board of Directors of the firm has declared bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio during its meeting today, October 22, 2022.

The company said today in a BSE filing that “In continuance with the previous SE Letter dated 11th October, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a), Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and Schedule III of the said regulations we would like to inform you that 8/2022-23 meeting of the Board of directors is held on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at registered office of company situated at Commercial House, 3-4, Jaora Compound, M.Y.H. Road, Indore452001 (M.P.). The outcome of the said Board Meeting is as follows: 1. Approval for issuance of bonus share in the proportion of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share for every 1(One) existing fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten). 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs.15,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crore Only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) to Rs. 40,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Crore Only) divided into 4,00,00,000 (Four Crores Only) Equity Shares of ₹10 /- each (Rupees Ten only) subject to approval of members in the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting."

Bonus share details of Commercial Syn Bags as per BSE filing

Type of Issuance: Bonus Shares

Total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately): 2,66,34,800 equity shares of ₹10/- each. (The actual number of bonus equity shares to be issued will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as on the record date.)

Whether bonus is out of free reserves created out of profits or share premium account: The Bonus Shares will be issued out of the Security Premium Account/Free Reserves and/or accumulated surplus of profits available for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company.

Bonus Ratio: 2:1 i.e. bonus shares in the proportion of 2(Two) new equity bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid equity share(s) of Rs. 10/- each held as on the decided record date.

Pre- bonus Paid up share capital: as on date of this letter is Rs. 13,31,74,000 (Thirteen Crores, thirty-one lakhs, Seventy Four Thousand) divided in to 1,33,17,400 (One Crores, Thirty three lakhs, Seventeen Thousand and four Hundred) equity shares of ₹10/- each.

Post- bonus paid up share capital: expected to be around Rs. 39,95,22,000 (Thirty nine Crores, Ninety five Lakhs, twenty two thousand) divided into 3,99,52,200 (Three Crores, Ninety nine Lakhs, Fifty two thousand and two hundred) equity shares of ₹10/- each. (The actual number of bonus equity shares to be issued and post bonus issue share capital will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as on the record date.)

Free reserves and/ or share premium required for implementing the bonus issue: Rs. 26,63,48,000(Twenty Six Crores Sixty Three Lakhs Forty Eight Thousand) out of Security Premium Account/Free Reserves and/or accumulated surplus of profits. (The actual amount will be determined based on the paid-up share capital as on record date).

Free reserves and/ or share premium available for capitalization and the date as on which such balance is available: Yes, the requisite amount is available at the time of allotment of the Shares in the reserves of the company.

Estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched: The Bonus shares will be credited/dispatched within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e. latest by 21st December, 2022.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 304.80 a piece, up 4.85% from the previous close of Rs. 290.70. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 571.37% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 606.37% during the past three years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 100.07% during the past year, and YTD, it has appreciated by 13.77% so far in 2022. For the quarter that ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 58.66% and a public shareholding of 41.34%.