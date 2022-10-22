Multibagger stock climbs 600% in 3 years, Board recommends 2:1 bonus shares4 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 07:50 PM IST
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd is a small-cap firm that competes in the packaging industry with a market valuation of ₹405.91 crore. The company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of FIBC, Big Bags, and Food Grade FIBC, as well as tarpaulin, conductive bags, conductive liners, baffle liners, BOPP bags, PP fabric, and PP woven sacks. Headquartered in Indore, the company has its presence in UK, Belgium, Hungary, Senegal, Thailand, Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania, Australia, USA, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Kenya, New Zealand, Portugal, Finland, Greece, Israel, Chile, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Canada, The Netherlands, Italy, Angola, UAE, Mauritius and Norway. The Board of Directors of the firm has declared bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio during its meeting today, October 22, 2022.