Multibagger stock climbs 600% in 3 years, Board recommends 2:1 bonus shares

The company said today in a BSE filing that “In continuance with the previous SE Letter dated 11th October, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a), Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and Schedule III of the said regulations we would like to inform you that 8/2022-23 meeting of the Board of directors is held on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at registered office of company situated at Commercial House, 3-4, Jaora Compound, M.Y.H. Road, Indore452001 (M.P.). The outcome of the said Board Meeting is as follows: 1. Approval for issuance of bonus share in the proportion of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share for every 1(One) existing fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten). 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs.15,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crore Only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs Only) Equity Shares of 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) to Rs. 40,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Crore Only) divided into 4,00,00,000 (Four Crores Only) Equity Shares of ₹10 /- each (Rupees Ten only) subject to approval of members in the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting."