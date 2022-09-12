Multibagger stock climbs to record high on 3 out of 6 straight sessions1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:57 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Arihant Superstructures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. The small-cap stock has delivered around 115 per cent return to its positional investors and it seems that the stock is still in uptrend. In last 5 sessions, Arihant Superstructures share price has climbed to its life-time high on 3 out of 6 straight sessions.