Multibagger stock : Arihant Superstructures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. The small-cap stock has delivered around 115 per cent return to its positional investors and it seems that the stock is still in uptrend. In last 5 sessions, Arihant Superstructures share price has climbed to its life-time high on 3 out of 6 straight sessions.

Looking at Arihant Superstructures share price history, the small-cap stock climbed to record high on 5th September 2022, 7th September 2022 and 9th September 2022. This means, the stock has climbed to record high on 3 out of 5 sessions last week. Arihant Superstructures share price today opened with upside gap but soon profit-booking triggered in the stock and the small-cap multibagger stock hit its intraday low of ₹245 on the BSE. However, within few minutes of stock market opening, the stock made its intraday high of ₹255.55 apiece on BSE and came close to its record high of ₹258.95 per share levels made on 9th September 2022.

As mentioned above, shares of Arihant Superstructures are one of the multibagger stocks in India. In last 5 sessions, this small-cap stock has delivered 14 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one month, it has surged from around ₹175 to ₹250 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 40 per cent in this small time horizon. In last six months, it has almost doubled shareholders money by delivering more than 85 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the possible multibagger stocks of 2022. However, in last one year, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street as it has delivered around 115 per cent return to its investors after rising from around ₹115 to ₹250 apiece levels in this period.

This stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. On NSE, its trade volume within 30 minutes of trade today is around 85 lakh whereas its last 20 days average trade volume is more than 3 lakh. Its current market capital is ₹1,016 crore and its book value per share is 49.32. On NSE its 52-week high is ₹259 apiece while its 52-week low is ₹100.05 per share.