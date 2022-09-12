Multibagger stock climbs to record high on 3 out of 6 straight sessions

As mentioned above, shares of Arihant Superstructures are one of the multibagger stocks in India. In last 5 sessions, this small-cap stock has delivered 14 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one month, it has surged from around ₹175 to ₹250 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 40 per cent in this small time horizon. In last six months, it has almost doubled shareholders money by delivering more than 85 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the possible multibagger stocks of 2022. However, in last one year, the stock is one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street as it has delivered around 115 per cent return to its investors after rising from around ₹115 to ₹250 apiece levels in this period.

