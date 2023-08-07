Small-cap stock below ₹50: Baid Finserv shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In near two year time, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has surged from ₹3.25 apiece levels to ₹45.64 apiece levels on BSE, logging near 1,200 per cent appreciation in this time. Baid Finserv share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹45.64 apiece levels, which is less than 6 per cent from its life-time high of ₹48.51 per share.

Baid Finserv Q1 results 2023

India's MSME Loans (LAP) and Vehicle Loans provider declared its Q1 results 2023 on Friday last week. In its first quarter results for current financial year, the financial company declared 33 per cent YoY growth in total revenue. Its total revenue in Q1FY24 stood at ₹18.30 crore, which stood at ₹15.11 crore in Q4FY23 and ₹13.76 crore in Q1FY23. Company's EBIDTA stood at ₹12.90 crore, logging 73.57 per cent YoY growth against the EBIDTA of ₹7.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Company's EBIDTA margin stood at 70.48 per cent in April to June 2023 quarter, clocking near 16.50 per cent YoY growth against the EBODTA margin of 53.99 per cent in first quarter of the previous financial year. Company's EBIDTA margin in Q1FY23 stood at 50.78 per cent.

Company's PAT in April to June 2023 quarter stands at ₹5.61 crore, which is more than 130 per cent higher than its PAT of 2.42 crore in first quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

Speaking on Q1 results 2023, company management said, "We are thrilled to share our remarkable financial performance for the first quarter of FY24. In Q1FY24, our Revenue from Operations surged by 29.61%, reaching Rs. 1823.72 lakhs compared to Rs. 1283.61 Lakhs in Q1FY23. This substantial growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. This growth was primarily driven by increase in AUM & disbursements. Equally noteworthy is the significant increase in our EBITDA, which rose by an outstanding 73.57% from Rs. 743.19 lakhs in Q1FY23 to Rs. 1290.02 Lakhs in Q1FY24. It is evident that our focus on operational efficiency and strategic decision-making has resulted in this impressive growth."

Baid Finserv share price

This multibagger small-cap stock has been in uptrend for last two years. In last two years, it has surged from ₹3.25 to ₹45.64 apiece levels, turning a multibagger stock from a penny stock in this time. In last one year, it has delivered over 80 per cent return whereas in YTD time, it has doubled its positional shareholders' money by delivering to the tune of 110 per cent return.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Its current market cap is ₹492 crore and its current trade volume is 14,20,873 and near two and half hour of trade is still left on Monday session. Its 52-week high if ₹48.51 whereas its 52-week low is ₹16 apiece on BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.