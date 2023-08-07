Multibagger stock close to life-time high after Q1 results 2023. Do you own?2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock below ₹50 has risen to the tune of 1,200% in the past two years
Small-cap stock below ₹50: Baid Finserv shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In near two year time, this small-cap stock below ₹100 has surged from ₹3.25 apiece levels to ₹45.64 apiece levels on BSE, logging near 1,200 per cent appreciation in this time. Baid Finserv share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹45.64 apiece levels, which is less than 6 per cent from its life-time high of ₹48.51 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started